Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $46.43 Million Stake in National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 398,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,374 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.85% of National Beverage worth $46,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIZZ. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,080,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 273,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,936,000 after purchasing an additional 127,900 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,132,000. 23.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Beverage alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $71.54 on Monday. National Beverage Corp. has a 12 month low of $70.66 and a 12 month high of $127.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.11.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. National Beverage had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 47.17%. The firm had revenue of $260.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.40 million. Analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.90 per share. This is a positive change from National Beverage’s previous special dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIZZ shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of National Beverage from $138.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of National Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.80.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/31/dimensional-fund-advisors-lp-has-46-43-million-stake-in-national-beverage-corp-fizz.html.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.