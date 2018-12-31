Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Stake Lowered by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 80.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,393 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLTR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 4.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at about $327,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at about $51,247,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at about $1,573,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 7.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.44 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.96.

DLTR stock opened at $87.73 on Monday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.78 and a 1-year high of $116.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 7.64%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

