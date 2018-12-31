Dover (DOV) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Dover (NYSE:DOV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Backed by improved performances in the Engineered Systems and Fluids segments and expected benefits from its cost containment actions, Dover expects fiscal 2018 earnings per share to be $4.80-$4.85, which represents the top end of the previous guidance. However, inflated input costs due to the imposition of tariffs and impact of weak retail refrigeration markets on Dover’s Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment remain concerns. The stock had also underperformed the industry over the past year.”

Several other brokerages have also commented on DOV. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dover to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.92.

NYSE DOV opened at $69.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.34. Dover has a 1 year low of $65.83 and a 1 year high of $90.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 9.69%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dover will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary A. Winston sold 2,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $164,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,295.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 10.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Dover by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in Dover by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 13,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Dover by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

