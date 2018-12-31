Dragonchain (DRGN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $341,931.00

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded down 18.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. In the last week, Dragonchain has traded down 22.7% against the dollar. One Dragonchain token can now be purchased for $0.0814 or 0.00002178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Allcoin, Bancor Network and Tidex. Dragonchain has a total market capitalization of $19.40 million and approximately $341,931.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009451 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027223 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.88 or 0.02297810 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00163709 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00202437 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027225 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027204 BTC.

About Dragonchain

Dragonchain’s launch date was August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, Tidex, Allcoin, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, CoinExchange, Gate.io and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

