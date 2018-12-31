Dreyfus Strategic Muni. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (LEO)

Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (NYSE:LEO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th.

Dreyfus Strategic Muni. has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,363. Dreyfus Strategic Muni. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $8.78.

About Dreyfus Strategic Muni.

There is no company description available for Dreyfus Strategic Municipals Inc.

