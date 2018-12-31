DSP Group, Inc. (DSPG) Position Lowered by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its stake in shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 96,299 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in DSP Group were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in DSP Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 918,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,935,000 after purchasing an additional 9,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in DSP Group by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 16,076 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in DSP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in DSP Group by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 21,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in DSP Group by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 25,142 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DSP Group alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

NASDAQ:DSPG opened at $10.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $242.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 0.60. DSP Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $13.45.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DSP Group, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DSP Group news, Director Cynthia Paul acquired 22,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $241,105.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yair Seroussi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $185,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at $408,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 114,818 shares of company stock worth $1,248,367 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/31/dsp-group-inc-dspg-position-lowered-by-paloma-partners-management-co.html.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG).

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.