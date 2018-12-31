e-Gulden (EFL) Price Hits $0.0229 on Exchanges

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 32.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000602 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $388,963.00 and approximately $187.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00817776 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00019239 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00001259 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00015002 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00001228 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,844,161 coins and its circulating supply is 17,021,514 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org.

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.