Earthstone Energy (ESTE) Given a $16.00 Price Target by Roth Capital Analysts

Roth Capital set a $16.00 price target on Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Earthstone Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.38.

Shares of NYSE ESTE opened at $4.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $294.05 million, a PE ratio of 3.21, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.35. Earthstone Energy has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $12.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $46.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.96 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 2.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 872,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 87,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 11,557 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. 20.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the up-stream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 91 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 12 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 79,976 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves, 19,961 MBOE of proved developed reserves, and 60,015 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

