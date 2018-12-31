Easyhotel (EZH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $85.00

Easyhotel PLC (LON:EZH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 85 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 87.50 ($1.14), with a volume of 2338 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.50 ($1.14).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 24th will be issued a GBX 0.15 ($0.00) dividend. This is a boost from Easyhotel’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 0.17%.

Easyhotel Company Profile (LON:EZH)

easyHotel plc owns, develops, operates, and franchises hotels in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Owned properties and Franchising. The company operates its hotels under the easyHotel brand. As of December 18, 2018, it operated 10 owned hotels with 1,130 rooms; and 24 franchised hotels with 2,039 rooms.

