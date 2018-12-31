Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (ESES) Trading Down 25%

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:ESES)’s share price was down 25% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.06 and last traded at $0.06. Approximately 1,662,974 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 397% from the average daily volume of 334,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eco-Stim Energy Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $5.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (NASDAQ:ESES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 million. Eco-Stim Energy Solutions had a negative net margin of 104.29% and a negative return on equity of 88.08%. Analysts anticipate that Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Inc will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eco-Stim Energy Solutions stock. SCP Investment LP boosted its stake in Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:ESES) by 121.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,101,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 604,078 shares during the quarter. SCP Investment LP owned approximately 1.47% of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc provides oilfield services in the United States and Argentina. The company offers pressure pumping, coiled tubing, and field management services to the upstream oil and gas industry. Its customers consist primarily of international oil and gas exploration and production companies, including national oil companies, local privately-held exploration and production companies, and other service companies.

