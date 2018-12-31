EduCoin (EDU) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

EduCoin (CURRENCY:EDU) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One EduCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, EduCoin has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. EduCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $769,323.00 worth of EduCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.23 or 0.02111612 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00442400 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00023697 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00028598 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00010366 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00023087 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007705 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

About EduCoin

EduCoin is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2017. EduCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. EduCoin’s official website is www.edu.one. EduCoin’s official Twitter account is @PReducoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EduCoin

EduCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EduCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EduCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EduCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

