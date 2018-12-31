Edward H. Bastian Sells 60,000 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Stock

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,943 shares in the company, valued at $16,347,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

DAL stock opened at $50.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $61.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 27.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

DAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $71.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.38.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 28,130,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,393,561,000 after buying an additional 2,462,310 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 299.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,379,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,608,000 after buying an additional 1,784,276 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,646,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,958,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,137,290,000 after buying an additional 1,297,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,237,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,881,000 after buying an additional 869,794 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

