Einsteinium (EMC2) Tops One Day Volume of $146,472.00

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for $0.0452 or 0.00001209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Upbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $9.87 million and $146,472.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00815976 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00019713 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00001225 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00014905 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 218,145,937 coins. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Einsteinium is emc2slack.herokuapp.com. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Einsteinium Coin Trading

Einsteinium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Poloniex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

