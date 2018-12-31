El Paso Electric (EE) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “El Paso Electric Company is a regional electric utility providing generation, transmission and distribution service to the retail and wholesale customers of the Rio Grande valley in west Texas and southern New Mexico. El Paso Electric is one of the largest employers in the City of El Paso. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

NYSE EE traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.13. The company had a trading volume of 205,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.28. El Paso Electric has a fifty-two week low of $48.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $300.27 million for the quarter. El Paso Electric had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 9.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that El Paso Electric will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of El Paso Electric by 61.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,644,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,179,000 after purchasing an additional 627,790 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of El Paso Electric by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,809,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,332,000 after acquiring an additional 310,277 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of El Paso Electric by 11.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,005,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,516,000 after acquiring an additional 211,071 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in El Paso Electric by 134.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,566,000 after buying an additional 176,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in El Paso Electric by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,369,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,943,000 after buying an additional 163,641 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

El Paso Electric Company, a public utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in west Texas and southern New Mexico. It generates electricity through nuclear fuel, natural gas, and coal, as well as solar photovoltaic panels and wind turbines with a generating capability of approximately 2,082 megawatts.

