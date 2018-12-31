Elevate Credit Inc (ELVT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $212.42 Million

Equities analysts expect Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) to report sales of $212.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Elevate Credit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $212.13 million to $212.70 million. Elevate Credit reported sales of $193.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Elevate Credit will report full-year sales of $791.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $791.52 million to $792.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $866.40 million, with estimates ranging from $847.00 million to $885.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Elevate Credit.

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $201.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.71 million. Elevate Credit had a positive return on equity of 12.69% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Elevate Credit from $10.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens set a $5.00 price target on Elevate Credit and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

NYSE ELVT opened at $4.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $194.39 million, a PE ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 3.23. Elevate Credit has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $11.27.

In other news, Director John C. Dean bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $149,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 558,650 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total value of $2,156,389.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 53,000 shares of company stock worth $236,860. 32.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 32,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 16,639 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 25,337 shares during the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans and lines of credit. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Sunny installment loan products.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elevate Credit (ELVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.