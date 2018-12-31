Emercoin Hits Market Cap of $13.60 Million (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 31st. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $13.60 million and $81,413.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00008455 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, xBTCe, Cryptopia and Tux Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000722 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000226 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000477 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 43,138,521 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com.

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Upbit, Tux Exchange, Cryptopia, HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin and xBTCe. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

