Emerge Energy Services (EMES) Shares Down 7.2%

Emerge Energy Services LP (NYSE:EMES) dropped 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 539,305 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 488,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

EMES has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Emerge Energy Services from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Emerge Energy Services in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $5.00 price target on shares of Emerge Energy Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Seaport Global Securities set a $4.00 price target on shares of Emerge Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerge Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerge Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $51.52 million, a PE ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Emerge Energy Services (NYSE:EMES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.85 million. Emerge Energy Services had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company’s revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerge Energy Services LP will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Emerge Energy Services stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerge Energy Services LP (NYSE:EMES) by 88.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,950 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Emerge Energy Services worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 10.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerge Energy Services

Emerge Energy Services LP, through its subsidiary, Superior Silica Sands LLC, operates an energy services company in the United States. It engages in mining, producing, and distributing silica sand, which is a primary input for the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells. The company serves oilfield services companies, and exploration and production companies that are engaged in hydraulic fracturing.

