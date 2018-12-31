Endava (DAVA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endava (NYSE:DAVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday. They currently have $26.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Endava Plc provides information technology services. It offers software engineering, cloud transformation, test automation, technology consulting and other related services. The company serves finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, media and technology and communication industry. Endava Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Endava alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Endava from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Endava from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.67.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $24.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.01. Endava has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $31.50.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.26 million. Endava’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Endava will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the third quarter worth $6,525,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the third quarter worth $608,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the third quarter worth $3,183,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the third quarter worth $856,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the third quarter worth $485,000. 12.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endava (DAVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.