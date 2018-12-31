Energi (NRG) Market Cap Tops $13.22 Million

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00030712 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last week, Energi has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $13.22 million and $141,640.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009421 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.64 or 0.02284900 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00162544 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00204938 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026763 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026726 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi’s launch date was April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 11,355,597 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

Energi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

