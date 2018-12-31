Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $404,000 Stake in Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 81.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,250 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 14.7% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,728,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,632,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 7.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,847,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,362,000 after purchasing an additional 128,265 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 7.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,466,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,082,000 after purchasing an additional 101,289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 23.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,224,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,581,000 after purchasing an additional 230,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 17.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,106,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,533,000 after purchasing an additional 164,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup set a $185.00 target price on Rockwell Automation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Cowen downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.07.

NYSE ROK opened at $148.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.29. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $141.46 and a 52 week high of $209.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 47.84%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Theodore D. Crandall sold 13,420 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.77, for a total transaction of $2,358,833.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,872,865.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,750 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.84, for a total value of $475,310.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,429.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,724 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,662. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

