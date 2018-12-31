Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,149 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 78.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTD. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 306.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 603.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $529.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $624.00.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 449 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.21, for a total value of $268,147.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 2,600 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.82, for a total transaction of $1,569,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,886.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,295 shares of company stock worth $18,029,675. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $557.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $521.79 and a fifty-two week high of $697.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $734.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.23 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 93.15%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 20.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries.

