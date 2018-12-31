EOS (EOS) Trading 10.8% Lower Over Last Week

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. EOS has a total market cap of $2.35 billion and $709.88 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.60 or 0.00068390 BTC on major exchanges including ABCC, Exrates, OKEx and Bibox. During the last week, EOS has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00010627 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000760 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 53.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000512 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003830 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,006,245,120 coins and its circulating supply is 906,245,118 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eos.io. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, GOPAX, Kuna, Hotbit, Cryptomate, Gate.io, Neraex, ZB.COM, Coinrail, CoinTiger, Poloniex, Kraken, CPDAX, BigONE, Upbit, Mercatox, Liqui, Instant Bitex, IDCM, Coinsuper, C2CX, Cryptopia, RightBTC, Ovis, BtcTrade.im, LBank, Koinex, OTCBTC, YoBit, CoinEx, IDAX, COSS, BCEX, Coinone, QBTC, Rfinex, Bilaxy, OEX, EXX, HitBTC, Bitbns, Livecoin, TOPBTC, Cobinhood, Exmo, Zebpay, DragonEX, Binance, Bitfinex, Vebitcoin, ABCC, Tidebit, OpenLedger DEX, ChaoEX, Tidex, Exrates, WazirX, OKEx, Bithumb, DOBI trade, CoinExchange, Coindeal, Coinbe, BitFlip, Bibox, DigiFinex, BitMart, Huobi, Bit-Z, Kucoin and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.