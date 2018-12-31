EQT Co. (EQT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.86.

Several research firms recently commented on EQT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 price target on shares of EQT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $53.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 15th.

Shares of EQT stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $18.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,776,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,295,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $16.29 and a fifty-two week high of $59.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.92.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. EQT had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that EQT will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. EQT’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

In other news, Director Philip G. Behrman acquired 5,331 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $103,261.47. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Joseph Mcnally acquired 2,829 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.93 per share, for a total transaction of $93,158.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,254.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 99,120 shares of company stock worth $2,393,363 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 6.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 945,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,190,000 after acquiring an additional 57,606 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the second quarter worth about $222,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 8.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,561 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 57.6% in the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 16,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 8.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 873,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,222,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. Its EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres.

