Equinix (EQIX) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $454.00 target price (down previously from $460.00) on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equinix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $500.00 target price on shares of Equinix and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $521.00 to $511.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $500.19.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX stock opened at $352.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Equinix has a 1 year low of $335.29 and a 1 year high of $461.73.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($2.92). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 6.46%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix will post 18.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were paid a $2.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $9.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.22%.

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $592,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Yau Tat Lee sold 2,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.86, for a total transaction of $1,068,945.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,400.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 88 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.