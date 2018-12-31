Ethos Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (ETHOS)

Ethos (CURRENCY:ETHOS) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Ethos has a total market cap of $10.69 million and $1.55 million worth of Ethos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethos token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00003221 BTC on popular exchanges including Cobinhood, Radar Relay, AirSwap and Bithumb. During the last week, Ethos has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethos Token Profile

Ethos’ genesis date was June 28th, 2017. Ethos’ total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,714,780 tokens. The Reddit community for Ethos is /r/ethos_io. Ethos’ official website is www.ethos.io. Ethos’ official Twitter account is @Ethos_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethos

Ethos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Radar Relay, Binance, Cobinhood, Bithumb, AirSwap, CoinExchange, Kyber Network, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

