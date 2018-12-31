Euronav NV (EURN) Receives $10.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.63.

EURN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Euronav in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. DNB Markets lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Euronav in a report on Thursday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Euronav during the 3rd quarter worth $1,278,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 1,007.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,680,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,325,000 after buying an additional 2,438,977 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 358,428 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 168,892 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,531,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,321,000 after buying an additional 409,912 shares during the period. 40.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EURN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Euronav has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -77.56 and a beta of 0.34.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Euronav had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $110.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.04 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Euronav will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of March 19, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of 53 vessels, including 28 very large crude carriers, 1 V-Plus vessel, 22 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 4 Suezmax vessels under construction.

