EVINE Live Inc (EVLV) Short Interest Update

EVINE Live Inc (NASDAQ:EVLV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 958,867 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the November 30th total of 728,683 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 454,132 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

EVLV stock opened at $0.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. EVINE Live has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $1.74. The company has a market cap of $29.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.01 and a beta of 2.12.

EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). EVINE Live had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $131.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.43 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that EVINE Live will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVLV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on EVINE Live to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 29th. B. Riley set a $1.00 target price on EVINE Live and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. TheStreet downgraded EVINE Live from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine upgraded EVINE Live from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVINE Live from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in EVINE Live by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 76,711 shares during the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. increased its holdings in EVINE Live by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 1,067,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 45,420 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EVINE Live by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,152,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 243,072 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in EVINE Live by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,945,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 92,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in EVINE Live during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,795,000. Institutional investors own 38.70% of the company’s stock.

EVINE Live Company Profile

EVINE Live Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

