Exchange Union (XUC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $120,606.00

Exchange Union (CURRENCY:XUC) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Exchange Union token can currently be purchased for $2.11 or 0.00056488 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, EXX and OKEx. During the last week, Exchange Union has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Exchange Union has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $120,606.00 worth of Exchange Union was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Exchange Union alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009408 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00027099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.12 or 0.02277603 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00163504 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00201212 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027256 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027174 BTC.

Exchange Union Profile

Exchange Union’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Exchange Union is www.exchangeunion.com. Exchange Union’s official Twitter account is @exchange_union and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Exchange Union

Exchange Union can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), ZB.COM, EXX, IDEX and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exchange Union directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exchange Union should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exchange Union using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Exchange Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exchange Union and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.