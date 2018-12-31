EXMR (EXMR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,615.00

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 30th. One EXMR token can now be purchased for $0.0204 or 0.00000533 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). EXMR has a market cap of $242,961.00 and $2,615.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EXMR has traded down 32.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00010449 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000138 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00142628 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000105 BTC.

EXMR Token Profile

EXMR (EXMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,910,053 tokens. The official website for EXMR is exmrfoundation.org. The official message board for EXMR is medium.com/@eXMR. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin.

Buying and Selling EXMR

EXMR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXMR using one of the exchanges listed above.

