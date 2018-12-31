Expedia Group (EXPE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday. The firm presently has a $122.00 target price on the online travel company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.69% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Expedia is benefiting from its well performing HomeAway, Brand Expedia, Expedia Partner Solutions and Hotels.com. All these are aiding the company’s gross bookings and stayed room nights which remain the key driver of its top-line growth. Additionally, the company’s strong initiatives toward strengthening footprints in the domestic regions are driving its domestic stayed room nights. This remains a tailwind. We believe Expedia’s strength in Core OTA, Brand Expedia, Hotels.com, Expedia Partner Solutions and Egencia will continue to benefit its market position. The expansion of global lodging portfolio will also continue to aid the lodging revenues of Expedia. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. However, sluggishness in the company’s trivago segment remains an overhang. Also, intensifying competition in the online travel space is a concern.”

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EXPE. BidaskClub upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Expedia Group to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. TheStreet cut Expedia Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $155.00 target price on Expedia Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.71.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $113.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $139.77.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The online travel company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 4.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 3,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $391,357.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,354.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 52,665 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 785.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 19,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 483,676 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $58,135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,202 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

