Fastenal (FAST) Short Interest Down 8.9% in December

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 22,546,579 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the November 30th total of 24,757,758 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,735,529 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.

FAST opened at $52.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $61.14.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FAST shares. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Longbow Research raised Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $50.00 price target on Fastenal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski bought 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.54 per share, with a total value of $41,948.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,790 shares in the company, valued at $141,006.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Holden Lewis bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.28 per share, for a total transaction of $26,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,795 shares of company stock worth $299,849 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 86,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 15,915 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 39,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

