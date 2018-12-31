Federated Investors Inc (FII) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lowered its stake in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,960 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.24% of Federated Investors worth $5,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 23.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,298,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $320,762,000 after buying an additional 2,483,909 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 5.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,749,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,832,000 after purchasing an additional 297,176 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 4.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,089,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,052,000 after purchasing an additional 134,621 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,893,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,476,000 after purchasing an additional 211,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 24.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,475,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,704,000 after purchasing an additional 481,864 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FII. ValuEngine raised shares of Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Gabelli began coverage on shares of Federated Investors in a report on Sunday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Federated Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Shares of Federated Investors stock opened at $26.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Federated Investors Inc has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $36.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $308.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.04 million. Federated Investors had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 30.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John B. Fisher sold 10,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $251,364.11. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 541,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,477,561.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $35,459.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,324,665.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,712 shares of company stock worth $291,790. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Federated Investors Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

