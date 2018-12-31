Federated Investors Inc. PA Buys Shares of 72,857 Curo Group Holdings Corp (CURO)

Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 72,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned about 0.16% of Curo Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Curo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Curo Group during the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Curo Group during the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Curo Group during the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Curo Group during the 3rd quarter worth $323,000. 49.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Curo Group alerts:

Shares of Curo Group stock opened at $9.61 on Monday. Curo Group Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $32.20. The company has a current ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.29. The firm has a market cap of $441.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.27). Curo Group had a positive return on equity of 262.11% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $283.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.27 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Curo Group Holdings Corp will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CURO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Stephens set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Curo Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Curo Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/31/federated-investors-inc-pa-buys-shares-of-72857-curo-group-holdings-corp-curo.html.

Curo Group Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Featured Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CURO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO).

Receive News & Ratings for Curo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.