Federated Investors Inc. PA Decreases Stake in Sabre Corp (SABR)

Federated Investors Inc. PA reduced its holdings in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,478 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,261 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Sabre were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,878,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $622,761,000 after buying an additional 3,669,394 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 240.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,532,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $111,676,000 after buying an additional 3,200,652 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,591,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $556,651,000 after buying an additional 2,842,554 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,052,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,525,000 after buying an additional 1,429,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,445,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,268,000 after buying an additional 1,219,959 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Judson Wade Jones sold 7,064 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $177,094.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,465.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judy C. Odom sold 10,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $247,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,946.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,084 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $21.50 on Monday. Sabre Corp has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $26.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Sabre had a return on equity of 45.54% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $970.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sabre Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 20th. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SABR shares. BidaskClub downgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sabre in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Sabre in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sabre from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

