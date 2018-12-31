Ferguson (FERGY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FERGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ferguson from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Ferguson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Ferguson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferguson currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS FERGY opened at $6.27 on Friday. Ferguson has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

