Ferrari NV (RACE) Position Reduced by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,754 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ferrari worth $16,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RACE. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ferrari by 6.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 40,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the third quarter worth approximately $1,602,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the third quarter worth approximately $4,877,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 179.7% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares during the period. 34.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RACE stock opened at $98.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.05. Ferrari NV has a fifty-two week low of $93.85 and a fifty-two week high of $149.85. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 62.07%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ferrari NV will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RACE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.80.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports cars, GT cars, special series cars, limited edition supercars, limited editions series, and one-off cars; and open air roadsters and two-seater mid-rear-engined roadsters.

