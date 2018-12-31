Ferrum Crescent (FCR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Ferrum Crescent Limited (LON:FCR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0 ($0.00), with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.07 ($0.00).

About Ferrum Crescent (LON:FCR)

Ferrum Crescent Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties. It holds a 100% interest in Toral and Lago lead-zinc exploration projects located respectively in the provinces of León and Galicia in Spain. The company is based in Subiaco, Australia.

