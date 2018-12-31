Financial Analysis: Bay Commercial Bank (BCML) vs. Its Rivals

Bay Commercial Bank (NASDAQ: BCML) is one of 261 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Bay Commercial Bank to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Bay Commercial Bank alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bay Commercial Bank and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bay Commercial Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bay Commercial Bank Competitors 1708 6079 4903 280 2.29

Bay Commercial Bank presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.13%. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 37.11%. Given Bay Commercial Bank’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bay Commercial Bank has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Bay Commercial Bank and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bay Commercial Bank 17.96% N/A N/A Bay Commercial Bank Competitors 20.07% 8.75% 0.88%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.8% of Bay Commercial Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Bay Commercial Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bay Commercial Bank and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bay Commercial Bank $49.05 million $5.26 million 14.61 Bay Commercial Bank Competitors $1.48 billion $242.46 million 15.41

Bay Commercial Bank’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Bay Commercial Bank. Bay Commercial Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Bay Commercial Bank has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bay Commercial Bank’s rivals have a beta of 0.63, suggesting that their average share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bay Commercial Bank rivals beat Bay Commercial Bank on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Bay Commercial Bank Company Profile

BayCom Corp. operates as a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank. It offers loans, credit, deposit products and services, business cash management, business and personal services, 1031 Exchange, and escrow services through its bank subsidiary. The company was founded on November 9, 2016 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Bay Commercial Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bay Commercial Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.