Financial Comparison: X Financial (XYF) and LM Funding America (LMFA)

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) and LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.6% of X Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of LM Funding America shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.6% of LM Funding America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for X Financial and LM Funding America, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00 LM Funding America 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares X Financial and LM Funding America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X Financial $270.04 million 2.35 $51.42 million N/A N/A LM Funding America $4.39 million 0.18 -$8.62 million N/A N/A

X Financial has higher revenue and earnings than LM Funding America.

Profitability

This table compares X Financial and LM Funding America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X Financial N/A N/A N/A LM Funding America -72.06% -274.08% -138.70%

Summary

X Financial beats LM Funding America on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

X Financial Company Profile

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection. X Financial was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

LM Funding America Company Profile

LM Funding America, Inc., through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments. It is also involved in the business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each Association's financial needs, including under its New Neighbor Guaranty program. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

