Financial Enhancement Group LLC Has $1.71 Million Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPY. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,474,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,533,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,071,000 after buying an additional 4,241,118 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,797,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,269,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 8,425,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,543,000 after buying an additional 3,742,200 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,410,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,826,000 after buying an additional 213,339 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPY opened at $247.75 on Monday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $233.76 and a 1-year high of $293.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 24th will be issued a $1.4354 dividend. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 21st.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

