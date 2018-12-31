Fireswirl Technologies (FSW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Fireswirl Technologies Inc (CVE:FSW) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Fireswirl Technologies Company Profile (CVE:FSW)
Fireswirl Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in e-commerce business in China. The company primarily focuses on conducting e-commerce business, including the operation of online stores for international brands, as well as reselling of branded products on these online stores; and engages in online store content development and deployment activities.
