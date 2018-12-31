First Bancorp (FBP) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 110.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,304,208 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 685,463 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.60% of First Bancorp worth $11,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FBP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 16.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,149,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,462,000 after buying an additional 4,451,435 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 112.0% in the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 7,535,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,569,000 after buying an additional 3,980,895 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 32.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,784,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,740,000 after buying an additional 1,657,713 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 7.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,172,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,367,000 after buying an additional 1,199,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the second quarter worth $6,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

FBP stock opened at $8.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $9.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.69.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. First Bancorp had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $151.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

FBP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. It operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

