First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

Get First Financial Bancorp alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on First Financial Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Financial Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Sunday, October 21st. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.13.

Shares of FFBC traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.72. 504,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. First Financial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.27 and a twelve month high of $33.70.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.74 million. First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 597.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and other banking, and banking-related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bancorp (FFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.