Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC) Receives $41.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.67.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. B. Riley set a $44.00 target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th.

In related news, CEO Alessandro Dinello acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.08 per share, with a total value of $29,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,564,719.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 62.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBC. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter worth $159,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 57.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter worth $220,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 33.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 217.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FBC opened at $26.47 on Friday. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $40.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $231.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

