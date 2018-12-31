Flexion Therapeutics’ (FLXN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co restated their buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FLXN. BidaskClub raised Flexion Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine lowered Flexion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Flexion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flexion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.80.

Flexion Therapeutics stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.18. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.74.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 million. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.21% and a negative net margin of 1,346.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Arkowitz acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.56 per share, with a total value of $66,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,020. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Clayman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.10 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 83,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,344.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $217,000. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 33.5% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 22.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,896 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 52.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,602 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 15.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,688 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the period.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It lead product candidate includes Zilretta, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee.

