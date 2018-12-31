Flycoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $223,386.00 (FLY)

Flycoin (CURRENCY:FLY) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Flycoin has a market cap of $223,386.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Flycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flycoin coin can now be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Flycoin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dreamcoin (DRM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000230 BTC.

SpeedCash (SCS) traded down 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000631 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Flycoin Coin Profile

Flycoin (CRYPTO:FLY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2016. Flycoin’s total supply is 210,806 coins.

Buying and Selling Flycoin

Flycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flycoin directly using U.S. dollars.

