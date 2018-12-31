Fmr LLC Acquires 185,751 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Corp. (CMCO)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,751 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $16,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCO. Global X Management Co LLC raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.9% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 375,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,855,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $29.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $692.91 million, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Columbus McKinnon Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $45.85.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $217.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Corp. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Craig Hallum set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Columbus McKinnon Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

