Fmr LLC Sells 1,253,512 Shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. (SIG)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253,512 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $14,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIG. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,850,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 7,206 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,111,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 542,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,744,000 after buying an additional 265,018 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SIG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Nomura set a $42.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $69.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $31.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a twelve month low of $28.30 and a twelve month high of $71.07.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and the Channel Islands. Its Sterling Jewelers division operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, and various mall-based regional brands, as well as JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

