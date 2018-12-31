FNKOS (FNKOS) Market Cap Achieves $2.66 Million

FNKOS (CURRENCY:FNKOS) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 31st. FNKOS has a total market capitalization of $2.66 million and $1.00 worth of FNKOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FNKOS has traded 71.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FNKOS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000515 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008155 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00058130 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00109634 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006791 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000989 BTC.

PRASM (PSM) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Soniq (SONIQ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000880 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000294 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000023 BTC.

FNKOS Token Profile

FNKOS is a token. FNKOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,192,119 tokens. FNKOS’s official Twitter account is @FNKOSofficial. The official website for FNKOS is www.foglink.io.

Buying and Selling FNKOS

FNKOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNKOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FNKOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FNKOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

