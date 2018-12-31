Footy Cash (XFT) Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last Week

Footy Cash (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 14.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 31st. Footy Cash has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $422.00 worth of Footy Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Footy Cash has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One Footy Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00019860 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000263 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000271 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Footy Cash Coin Profile

XFT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Footy Cash’s total supply is 4,602,101 coins. The Reddit community for Footy Cash is /r/footycash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Footy Cash’s official Twitter account is @Footy_Cash. The official website for Footy Cash is www.fantasycash.io.

Buying and Selling Footy Cash

Footy Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Footy Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Footy Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Footy Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

